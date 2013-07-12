* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-37,400 36,000-37,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,200-37,500 36,200-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 240 36,000-37,400 36,200-37,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 38,000
Bajrang Extractions 38,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja 37,750
Indian Rubber 38,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 39,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,750
Kriti Industries 37,750
Lakhmi Solvex 38,800
Mahakali 38,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,300
Prestige Foods 38,250
Premier proteins 38,250
Rama 38,700
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 37,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,850-33,900 33,450-33,500
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,950-34,000 33,550-33,600
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship