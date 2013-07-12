* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,400 36,000-37,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,500 36,200-37,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 240 36,000-37,400 36,200-37,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 38,000 Bajrang Extractions 38,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,000 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja 37,750 Indian Rubber 38,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 39,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,750 Kriti Industries 37,750 Lakhmi Solvex 38,800 Mahakali 38,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,300 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins 38,250 Rama 38,700 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 37,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,700-62,800 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,000-63,100 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,850-33,900 33,450-33,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,950-34,000 33,550-33,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship