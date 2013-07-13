Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 13  Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices.  Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices.  Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,400 36,000-37,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,500 36,200-37,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 36,000-37,400 36,200-37,500 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500 General Foods 37,900 Gujarat Ambuja 37,300 Indian Rubber 37,400 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,500 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 37,700 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,700 Prestige Foods 37,500 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 37,800 Ruchi 37,900 Vippy -- Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,000-66,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,850-33,900 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,950-34,000 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship