Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- July 13
Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices.
Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 36,000-37,400 36,000-37,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 36,200-37,500 36,200-37,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 36,000-37,400 36,200-37,500
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 37,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,500
General Foods 37,900
Gujarat Ambuja 37,300
Indian Rubber 37,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,500
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 37,700
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,700
Prestige Foods 37,500
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 37,800
Ruchi 37,900
Vippy --
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,500-62,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,800-62,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,800-65,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,000-66,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,850-33,900
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,450-33,500 33,950-34,000
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship