*Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 35,250-36,400 35,500-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,400-36,500 35,700-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 250 35,250-36,400 35,400-36,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions 36,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,000 General Foods 37,500 Gujarat Ambuja 36,500 Indian Rubber 37,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,400 Lakhmi Solvex 37,500 Mahakali 37,400 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,200 Prestige Foods 37,200 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama -- Ruchi 37,500 Vippy 36,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,000-62,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,300-62,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,200-65,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,400-65,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,150-33,200 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship