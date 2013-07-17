*Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,900 35,250-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-37,000 35,400-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 35,500-36,900 35,700-37,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions 37,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,100 General Foods 37,600 Gujarat Ambuja 36,750 Indian Rubber 37,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,400 Lakhmi Solvex 37,600 Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,300 Prestige Foods 37,250 Premier proteins 37,400 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,600 Vippy 36,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship *Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,900 35,250-36,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-37,000 35,400-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 35,500-36,900 35,700-37,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 37,000 Bajrang Extractions 37,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,100 General Foods 37,600 Gujarat Ambuja 36,750 Indian Rubber 37,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,250 Kriti Industries 37,400 Lakhmi Solvex 37,600 Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,300 Prestige Foods 37,250 Premier proteins 37,400 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,600 Vippy 36,900 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,100-62,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,400-62,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,150-33,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,250-33,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship