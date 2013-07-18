*Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-36,500 35,500-36,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-36,600 35,700-37,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 400 35,500-36,500 35,700-36,600
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,500
Ambika Solvex 36,500
AV Agri 37,000
Bajrang Extractions 36,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill 37,500
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,100
General Foods 37,300
Gujarat Ambuja 36,500
Indian Rubber 37,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,250
Kriti Industries 37,400
Lakhmi Solvex 37,600
Mahakali 37,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,250
Prestige Foods 37,100
Premier proteins --
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 37,300
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,200-62,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,500-62,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,250-33,300 33,250-33,300
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,350-33,400 33,350-33,400
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship