* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,200 35,500-36,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,250 35,700-36,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 650 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex 36,000 AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill 36,700 Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,600 General Foods 36,700 Gujarat Ambuja 36,350 Indian Rubber 36,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 36,600 Lakhmi Solvex 37,100 Mahakali 36,800 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,700 Prestige Foods 36,600 Premier proteins -- Rama 37,200 Ruchi 36,700 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 62,200-62,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,500-62,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 33,250-33,300 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 33,350-33,400 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship