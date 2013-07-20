* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor
buying support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,500 35,000-36,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-35,600 35,200-36,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 34,000-35,500 34,200-35,600
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,900
Gujarat Ambuja 35,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils --
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,800
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,100
Mahakali 35,800
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex --
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 36,000
Ruchi 35,900
Vippy 35,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,800-61,900 62,000-62,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,100-62,200 62,300-62,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,400-65,500
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,400-65,500 65,600-65,700
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,150-32,200 32,500-32,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,250-32,300 32,600-32,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship