* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,900 34,000-35,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,700-35,000 34,200-35,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 220 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,800
General Foods 35,200
Gujarat Ambuja 34,500
Indian Rubber 34,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,250
Mahakali 35,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins --
Rama 35,000
Ruchi 35,200
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1080-1170
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1180
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 32,150-32,200
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 32,250-32,300
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship