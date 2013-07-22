* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,900 34,000-35,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-35,000 34,200-35,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 220 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,800 General Foods 35,200 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 34,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,250 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 34,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 35,000 Ruchi 35,200 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,100-61,200 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,400-61,500 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,800-64,900 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 32,150-32,200 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 32,250-32,300 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship