* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on poor selling at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-34,400 33,500-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-34,500 33,700-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 32,500-34,400 32,700-34,500
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,300
General Foods 34,700
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 34,400
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,700
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,700
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,500
Kriti Industries 34,500
Lakhmi Solvex 34,800
Mahakali 34,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,500
Prestige Foods 34,500
Premier proteins 34,500
Rama 34,500
Ruchi 34,700
Vippy 34,300
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,900-39,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,850-30,900 31,000-31,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship