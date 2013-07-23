-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- July 23 * Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 32,500-34,400 32,500-34,400 33,500-34,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,700-34,500 32,700-34,500 33,700-35,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,000-34,800 33,000-34,800 34,500-35,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 32,500-34,400 32,700-34,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,800-59,900 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500 plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,750-30,800 30,900-30,950 Spot (48% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,850-30,900 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship