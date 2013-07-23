-Indore Soybean, Soy oil, Soy meal Close- July 23
* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were down at closed on poor buying support at higher
prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 32,500-34,400 32,500-34,400 33,500-34,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 32,700-34,500 32,700-34,500 33,700-35,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 33,000-34,800 33,000-34,800 34,500-35,500
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 300 32,500-34,400 32,700-34,500
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 59,800-59,900 60,100-60,200 60,100-60,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,100-60,200 60,400-60,500 60,400-60,500
plant delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,000-64,100 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,100-64,200 64,200-64,300 64,200-64,300
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,750-30,800 30,900-30,950
Spot (48% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,850-30,900 31,000-31,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship