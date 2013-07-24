* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,500-33,900 32,500-34,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,700-34,000 32,700-34,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 380 32,500-33,900 32,700-34,000
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,750
Bajrang Extractions 33,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250
General Foods 34,200
Gujarat Ambuja 33,750
Indian Rubber 33,650
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,250
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 34,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 34,000
Prestige Foods 34,000
Premier proteins 34,250
Rama 34,500
Ruchi 34,200
Vippy 34,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,500-59,600 59,800-59,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,800-59,900 60,100-60,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,100-64,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,400-30,450 30,750-30,800
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,850-30,900
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship