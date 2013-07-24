* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,500-33,900 32,500-34,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,700-34,000 32,700-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 380 32,500-33,900 32,700-34,000 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 34,200 Gujarat Ambuja 33,750 Indian Rubber 33,650 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,250 Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 34,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,250 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 34,200 Vippy 34,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,500-59,600 59,800-59,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,800-59,900 60,100-60,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,500-63,600 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,100-64,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,400-30,450 30,750-30,800 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,500-30,550 30,850-30,900 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship