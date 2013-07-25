* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened with heavy lose on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-32,400 32,500-33,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,200-32,500 32,700-34,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 31,000-32,400 31,200-32,500 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,750 General Foods 32,750 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 32,650 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,500 Kriti Industries 33,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,250 Mahakali 32,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,700 Prestige Foods 32,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 33,000 Ruchi 32,750 Vippy 32,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 58,600-58,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,900-59,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,500-62,600 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,700-62,800 63,200-63,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,100-29,150 30,400-30,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,200-29,250 30,500-30,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship