* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened with heavy lose on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 29,500-30,600 31,000-32,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 29,700-30,700 31,200-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 300 29,500-30,600 29,700-30,700 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 30,500 Bajrang Extractions 31,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000 General Foods 31,600 Gujarat Ambuja 30,500 Indian Rubber 31,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 30,500 Kriti Industries 31,700 Lakhmi Solvex 31,250 Mahakali 31,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 31,000 Prestige Foods 31,000 Premier proteins 31,250 Rama 31,300 Ruchi 31,600 Vippy 31,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 57,000-57,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 57,400-57,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,200-62,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 29,100-29,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 29,200-29,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship