* Soybean prices were opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on poor
buying support against increased selling.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened with heavy lose on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 29,500-30,600 31,000-32,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 29,700-30,700 31,200-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 300 29,500-30,600 29,700-30,700
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 30,500
Bajrang Extractions 31,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 31,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 31,000
General Foods 31,600
Gujarat Ambuja 30,500
Indian Rubber 31,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 30,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 30,500
Kriti Industries 31,700
Lakhmi Solvex 31,250
Mahakali 31,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 31,000
Prestige Foods 31,000
Premier proteins 31,250
Rama 31,300
Ruchi 31,600
Vippy 31,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 56,600-56,700 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 56,900-57,000 57,400-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,400-28,450 29,100-29,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,500-28,550 29,200-29,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship