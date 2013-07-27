* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals against
better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at
lower prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 30,500-31,500 29,500-30,600
(Auction price)
Market delivery 30,700-31,550 29,700-30,700
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 70 30,500-31,500 30,700-31,550
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 31,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000
General Foods 32,000
Gujarat Ambuja 31,500
Indian Rubber 32,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 31,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,000
Kriti Industries 32,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,500
Mahakali 32,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,500
Prestige Foods 31,750
Premier proteins 31,750
Rama 32,000
Ruchi 32,000
Vippy 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,000-57,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 57,400-57,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,900-62,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,400-28,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship