* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against poor selling at lower prices. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,500 29,500-30,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 30,700-31,550 29,700-30,700 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 70 30,500-31,500 30,700-31,550 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 31,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,000 General Foods 32,000 Gujarat Ambuja 31,500 Indian Rubber 32,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 31,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,500 Prestige Foods 31,750 Premier proteins 31,750 Rama 32,000 Ruchi 32,000 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,000-57,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 57,400-57,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 62,000-62,100 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 62,200-62,300 61,900-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,400-28,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,500-28,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship