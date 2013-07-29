* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals against
better buying support.
* Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,700 30,500-31,500
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,200-31,800 30,700-31,550
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 31,000-31,700 31,200-31,800
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 31,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,000
Bajrang Extractions 31,500
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 32,400
Gujarat Ambuja 31,000
Indian Rubber 31,800
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 32,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 31,250
Kriti Industries 32,250
Lakhmi Solvex 32,300
Mahakali 32,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 32,000
Prestige Foods 32,000
Premier proteins 32,600
Rama --
Ruchi 32,400
Vippy 32,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 62,000-62,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,200-62,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship