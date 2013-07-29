* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals against better buying support. * Soy oil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,700 30,500-31,500 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,200-31,800 30,700-31,550 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 31,000-31,700 31,200-31,800 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,400 Gujarat Ambuja 31,000 Indian Rubber 31,800 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,250 Kriti Industries 32,250 Lakhmi Solvex 32,300 Mahakali 32,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,000 Prestige Foods 32,000 Premier proteins 32,600 Rama -- Ruchi 32,400 Vippy 32,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,800-57,900 57,800-57,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,100-58,200 58,100-58,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 62,000-62,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 62,200-62,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,100-28,150 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,200-28,250 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship