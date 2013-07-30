* Soybean prices were opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 31,000-31,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 30,700-31,500 31,200-31,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 30,500-31,400 30,700-31,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 31,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,000 Bajrang Extractions 31,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 32,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 32,500 Gujarat Ambuja 32,000 Indian Rubber 32,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 32,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 32,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 31,000 Kriti Industries 32,750 Lakhmi Solvex 32,500 Mahakali 32,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 32,000 Prestige Foods 32,000 Premier proteins 32,250 Rama 32,500 Ruchi 32,500 Vippy 31,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 57,400-57,500 57,500-57,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 57,700-57,800 57,800-57,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 28,100-28,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 27,600-27,650 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship