* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on poor selling against better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 30,500-31,400 30,500-31,400 31,000-31,700 (Auction prices) Market delivery 30,700-31,500 30,700-31,500 31,200-31,800 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 31,000-32,750 31,000-32,750 31,000-32,600 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 30,500-31,400 30,700-31,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 58,200-58,300 57,400-57,500 57,500-57,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 58,500-58,600 57,700-57,800 57,800-57,900 plant delivery# 61,700-61,800 61,200-61,300 61,500-61,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 61,900-62,000 61,400-61,500 61,700-61,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 27,500-27,550 27,500-27,550 28,100-28,150 Spot (48% protein) 27,600-27,650 27,600-27,650 28,200-28,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship