* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor arrivals.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 30,800-32,400 30,500-31,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,000-32,500 30,700-31,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 30,800-32,400 31,000-32,500
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 32,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250
General Foods 33,100
Gujarat Ambuja 32,250
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,000
Lakhmi Solvex 33,250
Mahakali 33,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Prestige Foods 33,000
Premier proteins 33,000
Rama 33,000
Ruchi 33,100
Vippy 32,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,900 58,200-58,300
Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 58,500-58,600
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,000-63,100 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,200-63,300 61,700-62,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 27,500-27,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 27,600-27,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednsday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship