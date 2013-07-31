* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor arrivals. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 30,800-32,400 30,500-31,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,000-32,500 30,700-31,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 30,800-32,400 31,000-32,500 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 32,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 32,250 General Foods 33,100 Gujarat Ambuja 32,250 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,000 Lakhmi Solvex 33,250 Mahakali 33,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,000 Prestige Foods 33,000 Premier proteins 33,000 Rama 33,000 Ruchi 33,100 Vippy 32,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 59,600-59,900 58,200-58,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 59,900-60,000 58,500-58,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,000-63,100 61,700-61,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,200-63,300 61,700-62,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1060-1150 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1160 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 27,500-27,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 27,600-27,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednsday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship