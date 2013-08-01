* Soybean prices were opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals due
to heavy rains in the area.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
* Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-32,400
(Auction price)
Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-32,500
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 20 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,000
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250
General Foods 33,300
Gujarat Ambuja 32,500
Indian Rubber 33,250
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,250
Kriti Industries 33,500
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 33,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,250
Prestige Foods 33,250
Premier proteins 33,250
Rama 33,500
Ruchi 33,300
Vippy 33,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,300-60,400 59,600-59,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,600-60,700 59,900-60,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,000-63,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,600-63,700 63,200-63,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1060-1150
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1160
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,300-29,350 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,400-29,450 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship