* Soybean prices were opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals due to heavy rains in the area. * Soy oil prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices also opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 31,000-31,900 30,800-32,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 31,200-32,000 31,000-32,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 20 31,000-31,900 31,200-32,000 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,250 General Foods 33,300 Gujarat Ambuja 32,500 Indian Rubber 33,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,250 Kriti Industries 33,500 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 33,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,250 Prestige Foods 33,250 Premier proteins 33,250 Rama 33,500 Ruchi 33,300 Vippy 33,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,300-60,400 59,600-59,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,600-60,700 59,900-60,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,000-63,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,600-63,700 63,200-63,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1060-1150 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1160 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,300-29,350 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,400-29,450 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship