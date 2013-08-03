BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,900 31,500-32,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,000 31,700-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 45 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,800 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 33,750 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 33,800 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,500-29,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,400-29,450 29,600-29,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Apr 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshay Enterprises - Mumbai