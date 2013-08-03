* Soybean prices were opened firm in Indore mandi today on poor arrivals. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,900 31,500-32,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,000 31,700-32,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 45 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,000 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,500 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 34,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,800 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 33,750 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 33,800 Vippy 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,800-60,900 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,200 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,000-64,100 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,200-64,300 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,500-29,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,400-29,450 29,600-29,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship