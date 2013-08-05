* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 32,000-32,900 32,000-32,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,200-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 90 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,250 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya 33,400 Dhanlaxmi Solvex -- Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600 General Foods 33,800 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 32,750 Kriti Industries 33,800 Lakhmi Solvex 33,600 Mahakali 33,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,700 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 33,500 Rama -- Ruchi 33,800 Vippy 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,200-29,250 29,300-29,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,400-29,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship