* Soybean prices were opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying
support at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling against poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy meal prices also opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-32,900 32,000-32,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-33,000 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 90 32,000-32,900 32,200-33,000
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,250
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya 33,400
Dhanlaxmi Solvex --
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,600
General Foods 33,800
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 33,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,250
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 32,750
Kriti Industries 33,800
Lakhmi Solvex 33,600
Mahakali 33,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,700
Prestige Foods 33,750
Premier proteins 33,500
Rama --
Ruchi 33,800
Vippy 33,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,800-60,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,100-64,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,200-29,250 29,300-29,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,300-29,350 29,400-29,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship