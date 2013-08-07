* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,000-32,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-33,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 110 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 32,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 33,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750
General Foods 34,000
Gujarat Ambuja 33,000
Indian Rubber 33,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 34,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,000
Kriti Industries 34,250
Lakhmi Solvex 33,500
Mahakali 34,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 33,800
Prestige Foods 33,750
Premier proteins 33,750
Rama 34,000
Ruchi 34,000
Vippy 33,400
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,000-61,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,300-61,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,200-29,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship