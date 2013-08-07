* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,000-32,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-33,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 110 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 32,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 33,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,750 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,750 General Foods 34,000 Gujarat Ambuja 33,000 Indian Rubber 33,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 33,500 Mahakali 34,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 33,800 Prestige Foods 33,750 Premier proteins 33,750 Rama 34,000 Ruchi 34,000 Vippy 33,400 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 61,000-61,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 61,300-61,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,200-29,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,300-29,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship