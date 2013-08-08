* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 32,000-33,200 32,000-33,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-33,250 32,200-33,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 130 32,000-33,200 32,200-33,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,700 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,750 Bajrang Extractions 33,500 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,900 General Foods 34,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,250 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,000 Kriti Industries 34,500 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 34,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,000 Prestige Foods 34,000 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 34,500 Ruchi 34,500 Vippy 33,700 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,600-60,700 60,600-60,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,900-61,000 60,900-61,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,000-29,050 29,000-29,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,100-29,150 29,100-29,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship