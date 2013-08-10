 Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's.  Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.  Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,400-34,600 32,500-33,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,600-34,650 32,700-33,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 150 33,400-34,600 33,600-34,650 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports -- Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,900 General Foods 35,250 Gujarat Ambuja 34,000 Indian Rubber 33,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,500 Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 34,750 Premier proteins -- Rama 35,300 Ruchi 35,250 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 60,800-60,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,100-61,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 29,200-29,250 Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,300-29,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship