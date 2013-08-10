Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,400-34,600 32,500-33,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,600-34,650 32,700-33,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 150 33,400-34,600 33,600-34,650
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports --
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,750
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,900
General Foods 35,250
Gujarat Ambuja 34,000
Indian Rubber 33,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,500
Kriti Industries 35,250
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 34,750
Premier proteins --
Rama 35,300
Ruchi 35,250
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,000-61,100 60,800-60,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,300-61,400 61,100-61,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,200-64,300 64,000-64,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,400-64,500 64,200-64,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 29,500-29,550 29,200-29,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 29,600-29,650 29,300-29,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship