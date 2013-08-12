* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil refined prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling while soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 34,000-34,900 33,400-34,600 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,200-35,000 33,600-34,650 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 180 34,000-34,900 34,200-35,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja 34,500 Indian Rubber 34,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 34,750 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,500 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,400-61,500 61,500-61,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,100-61,800 61,800-61,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,400-64,500 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,600-64,700 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,200-30,250 29,500-29,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,300-30,350 29,600-29,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship