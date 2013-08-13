Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 13
* Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Tuesday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-34,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 250 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500
General Foods 35,750
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,750
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,600
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,600
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 35,750
Vippy 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,000-62,100 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,300-62,400 61,700-61,800
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 64,700-64,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,300-30,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Tuesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship