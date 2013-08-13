* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-35,200 34,000-34,900 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,000 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-35,750 35,000-35,750 34,000-35,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 250 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 61,400-61,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400 61,700-61,800 plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,200-65,300 64,700-64,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250 Spot (48% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,700-30,750 30,300-30,350 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship