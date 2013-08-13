* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading.
* Soy oil prices were weak at closed on poor buying support against better
selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Close Open Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-35,200 34,000-34,900
(Auction prices)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,000
(Traders' prices
Plant delivery 35,000-35,750 35,000-35,750 34,000-35,750
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton,
in and around Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Traders' price
Indore 250 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil solvent crushing
plant delivery 61,600-61,700 62,000-62,100 61,400-61,500
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,900-62,000 62,300-62,400 61,700-61,800
plant delivery# 64,700-64,800 65,000-65,100 64,500-64,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,900-65,000 65,200-65,300 64,700-64,800
- Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Close Open Previous
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,600-30,650 30,600-30,650 30,200-30,250
Spot (48% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,700-30,750 30,300-30,350
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Close Open Previous
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FOR Mumbai
(New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded-
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in
market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship