* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support
at higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-35,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 35,000
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500
General Foods 35,400
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,500
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,750
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,500
Prestige Foods 35,500
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 35,700
Ruchi 35,400
Vippy 34,750
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,600-30,650
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,700-30,750
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship