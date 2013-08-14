* Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 34,000-35,200 34,000-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,200-35,250 34,200-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 34,000-35,200 34,200-35,250 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 35,000 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 35,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,250 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,500 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 35,700 Ruchi 35,400 Vippy 34,750 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 61,500-61,600 61,600-61,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 61,800-61,900 61,900-62,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 64,500-64,600 64,700-64,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 64,700-64,800 64,900-65,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,750-30,800 30,600-30,650 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,850-30,900 30,700-30,750 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship