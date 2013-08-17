* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,600 33,500-34,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-34,650 33,700-34,750 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 450 33,500-34,600 33,700-34,650 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,800 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 34,900 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,000 Kriti Industries 35,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 34,750 Rama 35,250 Ruchi 34,900 Vippy 34,600 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,800-30,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,900-30,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship