* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries at higher prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,600 33,500-34,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,700-34,650 33,700-34,750
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 450 33,500-34,600 33,700-34,650
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,800
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 34,500
Bajrang Extractions 34,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 34,900
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 34,000
Kriti Industries 35,250
Lakhmi Solvex 34,500
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,250
Prestige Foods 35,000
Premier proteins 34,750
Rama 35,250
Ruchi 34,900
Vippy 34,600
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,000-65,100 64,900-65,000
Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,200-65,300 65,100-65,200
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,700-30,750 30,800-30,850
Spot ( 48% protein) 30,800-30,850 30,900-30,950
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship