* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil solvent prices were up further at closed on better buying support against poor selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,200-34,450 33,200-34,450 33,500-34,600 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,400-34,500 33,400-34,500 33,700-34,650 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,000-36,000 34,000-36,000 34,000-35,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 480 33,200-34,450 33,400-34,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,700-62,800 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 plant delivery# 65,500-65,600 65,500-65,600 64,900-65,000 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,700-65,800 65,100-65,200 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,450-30,500 30,450-30,500 30,700-30,750 Spot (48% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,550-30,600 30,800-30,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship