Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 20 * Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,200 33,200-34,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-34,250 33,400-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 110 33,500-34,200 33,700-34,250 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,500 General Foods 35,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,750 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,750 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,700 Prestige Foods 35,500 Premier proteins -- Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,500 Vippy 35,100 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,400-62,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,700-62,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 65,500-65,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 65,700-65,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1070-1160 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1170 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,450-30,500 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,550-30,600 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship