Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 22
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Thursday Previous
Market delivery 34,250-35,200 33,500-34,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 34,400-35,250 33,700-34,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 50 34,250-35,200 34,400-35,250
Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,400
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions 34,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000
General Foods 36,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 36,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,000
Kriti Industries 36,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,750
Mahakali 36,100
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,100
Prestige Foods 36,000
Premier proteins 35,750
Rama 36,500
Ruchi 36,000
Vippy 35,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 65,700-65,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 65,900-66,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1070-1160
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1170
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,550-30,600
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,200-31,250 30,650-30,700
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Thursday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship