Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 22 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Thursday Previous Market delivery 34,250-35,200 33,500-34,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,400-35,250 33,700-34,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 50 34,250-35,200 34,400-35,250 Thursday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,400 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 34,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Mahakali 36,100 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,100 Prestige Foods 36,000 Premier proteins 35,750 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,000 Vippy 35,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,200-63,300 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,500-63,600 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 65,700-65,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 65,900-66,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1080-1170 1070-1160 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1180 1170 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,100-31,150 30,550-30,600 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,200-31,250 30,650-30,700 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Thursday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship