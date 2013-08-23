Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 23 * Soybean prices opened strong in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,200 34,250-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 34,700-35,250 34,400-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 100 34,500-35,200 34,700-35,250 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,100 General Foods 36,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 36,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 36,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,200 Prestige Foods 36,200 Premier proteins 36,250 Rama 36,500 Ruchi 36,000 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,200-63,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,500-63,600 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,100-31,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,200-31,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship