* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down sharply at closed on increased selling due to fall in dollar price. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 34,500-35,200 34,500-35,200 34,250-35,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 34,700-35,250 34,700-35,250 34,400-35,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 35,000-36,750 35,000-36,750 34,750-36,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 100 34,500-35,200 34,700-35,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,600-63,700 63,200-63,300 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,900-64,000 63,500-63,600 plant delivery# 66,000-66,100 66,700-66,800 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,900-67,000 66,700-66,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 1080-1170 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1180 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 31,100-31,150 Spot (48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 31,200-31,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship