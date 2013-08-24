* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 35,000-36,200 34,500-35,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,200-36,250 34,700-35,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 80 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,250
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,250
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,600
General Foods 36,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 36,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 35,500
Kriti Industries 36,250
Lakhmi Solvex 36,250
Mahakali 36,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,500
Prestige Foods 36,500
Premier proteins 37,000
Rama 37,000
Ruchi 36,500
Vippy 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,000-63,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,300-63,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 31,700-31,750
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 31,800-31,850
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship