* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 35,000-36,200 34,500-35,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,200-36,250 34,700-35,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 80 35,000-36,200 35,200-36,250 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,250 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,600 General Foods 36,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 36,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,750 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,500 Kriti Industries 36,250 Lakhmi Solvex 36,250 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,500 Prestige Foods 36,500 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 37,000 Ruchi 36,500 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,100-63,200 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,400-63,500 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,500-32,550 31,700-31,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,600-32,650 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship