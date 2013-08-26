Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 26 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,450 35,000-36,200 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-36,500 35,200-36,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 200 35,500-36,450 35,700-36,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,300 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 36,500 Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,200 General Foods 37,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 37,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 37,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,200 Prestige Foods 37,200 Premier proteins 37,000 Rama 37,500 Ruchi 37,100 Vippy 36,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,500-32,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,600-32,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship