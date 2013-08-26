Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 26
* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against poor availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-36,450 35,000-36,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-36,500 35,200-36,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 200 35,500-36,450 35,700-36,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,300
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 36,500
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,200
General Foods 37,100
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 37,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,000
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 37,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,200
Prestige Foods 37,200
Premier proteins 37,000
Rama 37,500
Ruchi 37,100
Vippy 36,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1090-1180
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1190
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,800-32,850 32,500-32,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,900-32,950 32,600-32,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship