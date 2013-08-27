Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 27 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against poor availability's. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,200 35,500-36,450 (Auction price) Market delivery 36,200-37,250 35,700-36,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 350 36,000-37,200 36,200-37,250 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,900 General Foods 37,400 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 37,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,500 Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 38,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,000 Prestige Foods 37,750 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 38,000 Ruchi 37,400 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,800-63,900 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,100-64,200 63,700-63,800 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,100-33,150 32,800-32,850 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,200-33,250 32,900-32,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship