* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,000-37,200 36,000-37,200 35,500-36,450 (Auction prices) Market delivery 36,200-37,250 36,200-37,250 35,700-36,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 36,500-38,000 36,500-38,000 36,000-37,500 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 350 36,000-37,200 36,200-37,250 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,000-64,100 63,800-63,900 63,400-63,500 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,300-64,400 64,100-64,200 63,700-63,800 plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,000-67,100 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 33,100-33,150 33,100-33,150 32,800-32,850 Spot (48% protein) 33,200-33,250 33,200-33,250 32,900-32,950 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship