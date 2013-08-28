Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 28
* Indore mandi closed today due to ShreeKrishana Jandmashtmi.
* Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling.
* Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Wednesday Previous
Market delivery Closed 36,000-37,200
(Auction price)
Market delivery Closed 36,200-37,250
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore --
Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 38,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 38,700
General Foods 38,500
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 38,500
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 38,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 37,000
Kriti Industries 38,250
Lakhmi Solvex 38,000
Mahakali 38,700
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 38,700
Prestige Foods 38,250
Premier proteins --
Rama 38,250
Ruchi 38,500
Vippy 37,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,000-64,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,300-64,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 33,100-33,150
Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 33,200-33,250
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Wednesday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship