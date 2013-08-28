Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 28 * Indore mandi closed today due to ShreeKrishana Jandmashtmi. * Soy oil prices opened firm on better buying support against limited selling. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling against better buying support. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery Closed 36,000-37,200 (Auction price) Market delivery Closed 36,200-37,250 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore -- Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 38,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 38,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 38,700 General Foods 38,500 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 38,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 38,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 38,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 37,000 Kriti Industries 38,250 Lakhmi Solvex 38,000 Mahakali 38,700 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 38,700 Prestige Foods 38,250 Premier proteins -- Rama 38,250 Ruchi 38,500 Vippy 37,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,600-64,700 64,000-64,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,900-65,000 64,300-64,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,800-67,900 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,000-34,050 33,100-33,150 Spot ( 48% protein) 34,100-34,150 33,200-33,250 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship