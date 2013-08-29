* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were down further at closed on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 36,900-37,900 36,900-37,900 36,000-37,200 (Auction prices) Market delivery 37,100-38,000 37,100-38,000 36,200-37,250 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 38,000-39,100 38,000-39,100 37,000-38,700 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 300 36,900-37,900 37,100-38,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 65,000-65,100 65,100-65,200 65,600-65,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 65,300-65,400 65,400-65,500 65,900-66,000 plant delivery# 68,200-68,300 68,500-68,600 69,000-69,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 68,400-68,500 68,700-68,800 69,200-69,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 34,400-34,450 34,400-34,450 34,000-34,050 Spot (48% protein) 34,500-34,550 34,500-34,550 34,100-34,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship