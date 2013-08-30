Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 30
* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals
and increased selling.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 35,500-36,900 36,900-37,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,700-37,000 37,100-38,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 500 35,500-36,900 35,700-37,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 37,200
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 37,350
General Foods 37,250
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 37,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 36,000
Kriti Industries 37,500
Lakhmi Solvex 37,000
Mahakali 37,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 37,500
Prestige Foods 37,500
Premier proteins 37,500
Rama 37,300
Ruchi 37,250
Vippy 37,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 65,000-65,100
Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 65,300-65,400
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 34,400-34,450
Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 34,500-34,550
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship