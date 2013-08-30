Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- August 30 * Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals and increased selling. * Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 35,500-36,900 36,900-37,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,700-37,000 37,100-38,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 35,500-36,900 35,700-37,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 37,200 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 37,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 37,350 General Foods 37,250 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 37,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 37,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 36,000 Kriti Industries 37,500 Lakhmi Solvex 37,000 Mahakali 37,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 37,500 Prestige Foods 37,500 Premier proteins 37,500 Rama 37,300 Ruchi 37,250 Vippy 37,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 64,100-64,200 65,000-65,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 64,400-64,500 65,300-65,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,700-67,800 68,200-68,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,900-68,000 68,400-68,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 32,900-32,950 34,400-34,450 Spot ( 48% protein) 33,000-33,050 34,500-34,550 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship