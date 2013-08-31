* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals
and increased selling.
* Soy oil refined prices opened up on better buying support at lower prices.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Saturday Previous
Market delivery 34,800-35,900 35,500-36,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 35,000-36,000 35,700-37,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 850 34,800-35,900 35,000-36,000
Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per
tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 36,000
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250
Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000
General Foods 36,300
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 35,750
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 37,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 37,000
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 36,500
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 36,000
Prestige Foods 36,000
Premier proteins --
Rama 36,250
Ruchi 36,300
Vippy 36,000
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 32,900-32,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 33,000-33,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Saturday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship