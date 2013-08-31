* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals and increased selling. * Soy oil refined prices opened up on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 34,800-35,900 35,500-36,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 35,000-36,000 35,700-37,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 850 34,800-35,900 35,000-36,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 36,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 36,250 Divya Jyoti Industries 36,000 General Foods 36,300 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,750 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 36,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 37,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 37,000 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 36,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 36,000 Prestige Foods 36,000 Premier proteins -- Rama 36,250 Ruchi 36,300 Vippy 36,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,600-63,700 63,600-63,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,900-64,000 63,900-64,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,700-66,800 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 66,900-67,000 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,900-31,950 32,900-32,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 32,000-32,050 33,000-33,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship