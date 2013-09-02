Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 2 * Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals and increased selling. * Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against better selling. * Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 34,800-35,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 35,000-36,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 800 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 34,750 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions -- Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 35,000 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 35,000 Mahakali 35,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,250 Prestige Foods 34,800 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,000 Vippy 34,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,100-63,200 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,400-63,500 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 31,900-31,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 32,000-32,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship