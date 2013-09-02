Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 2
* Soybean prices opened with sharp fall in Indore mandi today on better arrivals
and increased selling.
* Soy oil solvent prices opened weak on poor buying support against better
selling.
* Soy meal prices opened weak on poor buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Monday Previous
Market delivery 33,000-34,400 34,800-35,900
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,200-34,500 35,000-36,000
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 800 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500
Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 34,750
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions --
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,000
Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000
General Foods 35,000
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 35,000
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 35,750
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,000
Lakhmi Solvex 35,000
Mahakali 35,250
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,250
Prestige Foods 34,800
Premier proteins 35,000
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 35,000
Vippy 34,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 63,100-63,200
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 63,400-63,500
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,500-66,600 66,500-66,600
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,700-66,800 66,700-66,800
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 31,900-31,950
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 32,000-32,050
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Monday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship