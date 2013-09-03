Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 3 * Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited selling at lower prices. * soyoil prices opened firm on better buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Tuesday Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500 Tuesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,000 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,000 General Foods 35,100 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,000 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,000 Lakhmi Solvex 34,000 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,000 Premier proteins 35,000 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,100 Vippy 34,800 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,900-67,000 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,100-67,200 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Tuesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship