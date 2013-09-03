* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up further at closed on poor selling against better buying support. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 33,000-34,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 33,200-34,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 34,000-35,500 34,000-35,500 34,500-35,750 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 600 33,000-34,400 33,200-34,500 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 62,100-62,200 61,800-61,900 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 62,400-62,500 62,100-62,200 plant delivery# 67,200-67,300 66,900-67,000 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,400-67,500 67,100-67,200 66,200-66,300 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 30,900-30,950 Spot (48% protein) 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship