Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 4 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. * soyoil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,700 33,000-34,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,900-34,800 33,200-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 33,700-34,700 33,900-34,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,100 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 35,600 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,400 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 35,600 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,800-31,850 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship