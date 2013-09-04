BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 4 * Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. * soyoil refined prices opened weak on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Wednesday Previous Market delivery 33,700-34,700 33,000-34,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,900-34,800 33,200-34,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 33,700-34,700 33,900-34,800 Wednesday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,100 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 35,250 General Foods 35,600 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,500 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 35,000 Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 35,750 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,500 Prestige Foods 35,400 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 36,000 Ruchi 35,600 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,000-63,100 63,000-63,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,300-63,400 63,300-63,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,700-66,800 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,900-67,000 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,800-31,850 30,900-30,950 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,900-31,950 31,000-31,050 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Wednesday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-April 10 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,100 0,760-1,120 0,756-0,900 0,755-0,900 (Auction price) Ma