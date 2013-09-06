* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support
against limited availability's.
* Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices.
*Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 33,500-34,900 33,700-34,700
(Auction price)
Market delivery 33,700-35,000 33,900-34,800
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 600 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 35,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri --
Bajrang Extractions 35,000
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargill --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500
Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750
General Foods 35,750
Gujarat Ambuja --
Indian Rubber 35,100
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 36,000
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil --
Kriti Industries 35,500
Lakhmi Solvex 36,000
Mahakali 36,000
Param Industries --
Prakash Solvex 35,000
Prestige Foods 35,250
Premier proteins 35,500
Rama 35,500
Ruchi 35,750
Vippy 35,250
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700
Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded
FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,300-31,350
Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,400-31,450
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship