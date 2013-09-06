* Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited availability's. * Soy oil prices opened steady on limited buying support at higher prices. *Soy meal prices opened firm on poor selling at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,900 33,700-34,700 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-35,000 33,900-34,800 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 600 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri -- Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,750 General Foods 35,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,100 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 36,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,500 Lakhmi Solvex 36,000 Mahakali 36,000 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,500 Rama 35,500 Ruchi 35,750 Vippy 35,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,600-62,700 62,600-62,700 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,900-63,000 62,900-63,000 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 66,200-66,300 66,200-66,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 66,400-66,500 66,400-66,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,300-31,350 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,400-31,450 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship