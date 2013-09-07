Indore Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open- September 7 - Soybean prices opened steady in Indore mandi today on limited buying support at higher prices. - Soy oil prices opened weak on poor buying support against increased selling at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying at higher prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Saturday Previous Market delivery 33,500-34,900 33,500-34,900 (Auction price) Market delivery 33,700-35,000 33,700-35,000 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 500 33,500-34,900 33,700-35,000 Saturday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 35,350 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,750 Bajrang Extractions 35,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 35,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,900 General Foods 35,750 Gujarat Ambuja -- Indian Rubber 35,000 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 35,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 35,750 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil -- Kriti Industries 35,750 Lakhmi Solvex 35,500 Mahakali 35,500 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 35,000 Prestige Foods 35,250 Premier proteins 35,750 Rama 35,250 Ruchi 35,750 Vippy 35,000 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 62,200-62,300 62,500-62,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 62,500-62,600 62,800-62,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 65,700-65,800 66,000-66,100 Soyoil refined market delivery# 65,900-66,000 66,200-66,300 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1100-1190 1100-1190 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1200 1200 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 31,700-31,750 31,700-31,750 Spot ( 48% protein) 31,800-31,850 31,800-31,850 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Saturday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship