- Soybean prices opened firm in Indore mandi today on better buying support against limited arrivals. - Soy oil prices opened steady on limied buying support at higher prices. - Soy meal prices opened firm on better buying inquiries at lower prices. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean Soybean yellow Monday Previous Market delivery 31,500-33,900 31,500-33,400 (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-34,000 32,000-33,500 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 550 31,500-33,900 32,000-34,000 Monday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,900 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 34,000 Bajrang Extractions 34,000 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargill -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 34,500 Divya Jyoti Industries 34,250 General Foods 34,400 Gujarat Ambuja 34,200 Indian Rubber 34,250 Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours 34,500 ITC -- Khandwa Oils 34,000 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 34,250 Kriti Industries 34,250 Lakhmi Solvex 34,500 Mahakali 34,250 Param Industries -- Prakash Solvex 34,400 Prestige Foods 34,250 Premier proteins 34,000 Rama 33,750 Ruchi 34,400 Vippy 34,250 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Monday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,300-60,400 60,300-60,400 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 63,200-63,300 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Monday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,000-30,050 Spot ( 48% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,100-30,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Monday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship