* Soybean prices were steady at closed on limited trading. * Soy oil prices were up at closed on better buying support at lower prices. * Soy meal prices were steady at closed on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4% VAT), in rupees/ton: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Close Open Previous Market delivery 31,500-33,900 31,500-33,900 31,500-33,400 (Auction prices) Market delivery 32,000-34,000 32,000-34,000 32,000-33,500 (Traders' prices Plant delivery 33,750-34,500 33,750-34,500 33,500-34,20 Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/ton, in and around Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Traders' price Indore 550 31,500-33,900 32,000-34,000 Oil prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees/tonne in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 60,200-60,300 60,000-60,100 60,000-60,100 Soyoil solvent market delivery 60,500-60,600 60,300-60,400 60,00-60,400 plant delivery# 63,700-63,800 63,200-63,300 63,200-63,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 63,900-64,000 63,400-63,500 63,400-63,500 - Prices of soyoil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Close Open Previous Soyoil refined (most brands) 1090-1180 1090-1180 1090-1180 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1190 1190 1190 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Bedi Bunder delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded FOR Kakinada delivery Not traded Not traded Not traded Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 30,550-30,600 30,550-30,600 30,000-30,050 Spot (48% protein) 30,650-30,700 30,650-30,700 30,100-30,150 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla(U.S.$/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Close Open Previous FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FOR Mumbai (New PP Bags, In Rupees) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) -not traded- -not traded- -not traded- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship